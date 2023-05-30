Tiger vs Pathaan: Who should be the menacing villain in Salman, Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Here are top picks

Tiger vs Pathaan: Which actor should be the villain whom Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would fight?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Tiger vs Pathaan

Tiger vs Pathaan is on the cards and reportedly, the film is not what the title suggests.

Who will they fight?

A report in Koimoi suggests that Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and Salman Khan aka Tiger would come together to fight a common villain.

Who's the villain?

John Abraham in Pathaan and Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3 make up for the villain but who would be the villain in Tiger vs Pathaan? Here are some options.

Sanjay Dutt

Of late, Sanjay Dutt has been killing as villain in several films including KGF 2.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan can play a negative role quite convincingly. Adipurush has him as the villain.

Hrithik Roshan

From Dhoom to Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan has proved that he can play characters with grey shades quite convincingly. So why not!

Rana Daggubati

With Baahubali, Rana Daggubati has proved that he can be a villain too!

Prabhas

Prabhas has always been a hero, why not try hands at being a villain for a change?

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has played negative characters in the past. He is one force that can match up to the Khans.

Ranveer Singh

If it has to be somebody from younger lot, Ranveer Singh can fit the bill quite well given that he plays an impressive Khilji in Padmaavat.

Vidyut Jammwal

Tiger vs Pathaan is expected to be a full-fledged action film. Who better than Vidyut Jammwal to be a part of it?

Jackie Shroff

If Sanjay Dutt can be the antagonist then why not Jackie Shroff? It would be fun to watch.

