Jacqueline Fernandez is a PRO at pole workout

Fitness freak Jacqueline Fernandez loves to pole dance and even incorporates it in her workout sessions.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline's fitness mantra

Now that's a yoga pose that one can barely ace when on the ground. Jacqueline pulling it off effortlessly while on a pole.

Source: Bollywood

Gravity defying

Only Jacqueline can perform such stunts with such ease.

Source: Bollywood

Happy lady

The happiness on her face after performing a complex pose is unmissable.

Source: Bollywood

Graceful and how

Jacqueline Fernandez always looks graceful no matter what she does.

Source: Bollywood

That's wow

A balancing act like that seems to be a cake walk for Jacqueline Fernandez.

Source: Bollywood

Fit life, happy soul

Jacqueline Fernandez has sure set some serious fashion goals.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Sonam Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan: Bollywood Celebrities and their weird phobias

 Find Out More