The actress looked sass and trendy in this pink gown which made her look sultry.Source: Bollywood
We love the curvaceous figure of the actress which surely gives us goals and how?Source: Bollywood
Kiara knows to raise her hotness level in this sage gown that had a sexy thigh-high slit.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks sultry in this red thigh high-slit gown and we cannot stop staring.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked like a queen in this yellow dress that had a sexy slit. Don't you think so?Source: Bollywood
We want such a toned figure like Kiara who seductively poses in a sexy black dress.Source: Bollywood
Kiara looked like a ray of sunlight in this skintight yellow thigh-high slit dress which raised her glam.Source: Bollywood
If you have an afternoon date to attend all you need is this yellow thigh- high slit dress.Source: Bollywood
Kiara is showing off her toned body in this shimmery thigh-high slit gown which was too hot to handle.Source: Bollywood
The actress is now being seen in her latest offering Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal.Source: Bollywood
