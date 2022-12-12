Hot in pink

The actress looked sass and trendy in this pink gown which made her look sultry.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Curvy lady

We love the curvaceous figure of the actress which surely gives us goals and how?

Source: Bollywood

Slaying it

Kiara knows to raise her hotness level in this sage gown that had a sexy thigh-high slit.

Source: Bollywood

Smoking hot and how?

The actress looks sultry in this red thigh high-slit gown and we cannot stop staring.

Source: Bollywood

Shershaah girl

The actress looked like a queen in this yellow dress that had a sexy slit. Don't you think so?

Source: Bollywood

Danger

We want such a toned figure like Kiara who seductively poses in a sexy black dress.

Source: Bollywood

Sexy lady

Kiara looked like a ray of sunlight in this skintight yellow thigh-high slit dress which raised her glam.

Source: Bollywood

Chic lady

If you have an afternoon date to attend all you need is this yellow thigh- high slit dress.

Source: Bollywood

Ravishing

Kiara is showing off her toned body in this shimmery thigh-high slit gown which was too hot to handle.

Source: Bollywood

Workfront

The actress is now being seen in her latest offering Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 intense looks of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan

 Find Out More