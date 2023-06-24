Times when Bollywood actresses charged more than their male co-actors
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Pay disparity is a highly discussed topic in Bollywood.
Many female actors have come forward to speak about being paid less than their male co-actors.
However, there have been times when Bollywood actresses charged more than their male co-stars.
Deepika Padukone charged Rs 12 crore while Shahid Kapoor was paid Rs 7-8 crore in Padmaavat.
For Raazi Alia Bhatt earned Rs 10 crore whale Vicky Kaushal was paid Rs 3-4 crore.
Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor was paid Rs 7 crore which was more than Rajkummar Rao for Stree.
Judgementall Hai Kya star Kangana Ranaut was paid Rs 27 crore whereas Rajkummar Rao was paid Rs 7-9 crore.
For Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor charged Rs 5-7 crore more than Sushant Singh Rajput.
Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs 20 crore and her co-star Arjun Kapoor received Rs 5-7 crore for Ki & Ka.
Alia Bhatt is reported to charge more than Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2.
For Rangoon Kangana Ranuat received a paycheck of Rs 11 crore while Shahid Kapoor was paid less.
