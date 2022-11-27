Effortless smile

It will be totally wrong for us to say that Sara Tendulkar does not have a killer smile.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

National crush

The pretty young woman is surely too gorgeous and is giving a tough fight to all Bollywood divas.

Source: Bollywood

Born beautiful

Sara likes to travel and click beautiful snaps of herself and is also a born foodie.

Source: Bollywood

De-glam but pretty

Sara kept her tresses open and posed in front of the camera flashing her sweetest smile.

Source: Bollywood

Simple

Sara's simplicity makes her fans drool over her and we totally agree on the same.

Source: Bollywood

Slaying

Sara knows to slay every outfit whether it is desi or western with her jaw dropping smile.

Source: Bollywood

Young model

The cute woman has already stepped into the world of the modelling industry and has melted our hearts.

Source: Bollywood

Cheerful

This snap of the bubbly girl can make anyone's day totally amazing.

Source: Bollywood

Smile at the past

Sara teaches us the concept of smile because it is over, with this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Hogging headlines

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter always hogs the limelight because she posts cute snaps showcasing her million bucks smile.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stylish lehenga looks of Bollywood divas

 Find Out More