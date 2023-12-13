'Tis the Season to be jolly: Top 10 Christmas movies on OTT for your must watch binge list

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

The Polar Express (Amazon Prime Video) - An animated adventure about a magical train journey to the North Pole.

Four Christmases (Amazon Prime Video) - Comedy about a couple's attempts to navigate four separate family Christmases in one day.

The Santa Clause (Disney+ Hotstar) - A comedy about a man who accidentally becomes Santa Claus after inadvertently causing Santa's fall.

Home Alone (Disney+ Hotstar) - A classic comedy where a young boy is left behind during Christmas and defends his home from burglars.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) - A musical fantasy film about an inventor's magical holiday adventure.

The Family Stone (Amazon Prime Video) - Drama-comedy exploring the dynamics of a family gathering during the holiday season.

Serendipity (Amazon Prime Video) - Romantic comedy about two people who meet and reconnect years later during the holiday season.

Noelle (Disney+ Hotstar) - A comedy starring Anna Kendrick as Santa's daughter on a mission to save Christmas.

The Princess Switch (Netflix) - A delightful romantic comedy involving look-alikes and a royal switch-up.

A Very Murray Christmas (Netflix) - A musical comedy special starring Bill Murray.

