Today Entertainment News Recap: Singham 3, new poster revealed.
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday turned 25 today
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Friends creators mourn after the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry due to drowning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angad Bedi wins gold medal in his first international tournament, dedicates his win to his late father Bishan Singh Bedi
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singham new poster featuring Ranveer Singh as Simmba gets shared on Instagram by Rohit Shetty
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor shares transformation pictures on Instagram for his upcoming movie Fighter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koffee with Karan 8, Karan Johar welcomes the Deol brothers for the second episode of the 8th season of his show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalpathy Vijay starrer Leo crosses 500 crores globally in gross earnings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora celebrates her 48th birthday with a woosh, goes skydiving, shares snippets from her day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tollywood star Allu Arjun spotted enjoying the beauty of Rome with his wife Sneha Reddy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Halloween 2023: Top 9 Bollywood celebs who took everyone by surprise with their costumes
Find Out More