Top 10 Horror Anime series to watch on OTT

Here is a list of the best horror anime series to watch online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Tokyo Ghoul - Netflix

Tokyo is haunted by humans looking ghouls who feast on flesh.

Serial Experiments Lain - Amazon Prime Video

An adolescent girl receives an email from her classmate who died of suicide.

Hell Girl - Amazon Prime Video

Hell Girl revolves around a link that is accessible only at midnight.

Death Note - Netflix

A high schooler discovers a supernatural book that gives him the power to kill anyone.

Hellsing - Amazon Prime Video

Alucard and Seras must face the harsh reality of their new identity as vampires.

Paranoia Agent - Amazon Prime Video

A serial assailant kills people with a baseball bat.

Yamishibai Japanese Ghost Stories - Amazon prime Video

It is a 10 seasons horror series with strange and spooky stories.

Parasyte: The Maxim - Netflix

A teenager fights an onslaught of parasites from space.

Ajin: Demi-Human - Netflix

It is about a hybrid between humans and demons.

Devilman Crybaby - Netflix

Devilman Crybaby revolves around a world to be overrun by demons.

