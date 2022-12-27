Tollywood movies that failed to do well in 2022

There have been many South movies that have tanked at the box office. Here, take a look at the entire list of films that failed at the box office, right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Acharya

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's movie did not do well at the theatres. Fans were very excited about the concept of the movie and were excited to see the movie.

1945

The Rana Daggubati movie got delayed in making. Reportedly the producer and the star had differences.

Good Luck Sakhi

This movie of Keerthy Suresh went unnoticed in the movie theatres post its release.

Khiladi

This movie of Ravi Teja did not do well reportedly at the box office window.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu

Rashmika Mandanna's movie did not do well at the box office window.

Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu's film got a mixed response from her audiences and critics.

Ghani

The Varun Tej Koniindela movie failed to impress audiences at the box office.

Ante Sundaraniki

One of the best romantic comedy entertainment films did not do well at the box office.

Virata Parvam

Sai Pallavi's critically acclaimed movie did not do well at the box office sadly.

Pakka Commercial

Gopichand's movie sadly did not mint a lot of money at the box office.

