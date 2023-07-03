Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr and more top Hollywood stars who want to work with Bollywood superstars
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Jackie Chan wants to work with Aamir Khan.
Tom Cruise had said that if he ever gets an offer for a Bollywood film, he will not refuse. He wants to work with Sonam Kapoor.
Kim Kardashian wants to work with Salman Khan.
Robert Downey Jr wants to work with Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.
Kristen Stewart wants to work with Salman Khan.
Jean-Claude Van Damme wants to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Gerard Butler wants to work with Priyanka Chopra.
Sylvester Stallone wants to work with Salman Khan.
Daniel Radcliffe wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan.
Robert Pattinson also want to work with SRK.
There is a tremendous craze in India regarding Hollywood films and their superstars.
Hollywood stars whom you like so much, they like Bollywood celebs a lot.
