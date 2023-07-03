Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr and more top Hollywood stars who want to work with Bollywood superstars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

Jackie Chan wants to work with Aamir Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tom Cruise had said that if he ever gets an offer for a Bollywood film, he will not refuse. He wants to work with Sonam Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Kardashian wants to work with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robert Downey Jr wants to work with Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kristen Stewart wants to work with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jean-Claude Van Damme wants to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gerard Butler wants to work with Priyanka Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sylvester Stallone wants to work with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daniel Radcliffe wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Robert Pattinson also want to work with SRK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There is a tremendous craze in India regarding Hollywood films and their superstars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hollywood stars whom you like so much, they like Bollywood celebs a lot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Indian superstars and their lavish vanity vans

 

 Find Out More