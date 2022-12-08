Top 10 handsome dad's of Bollywood

There are many Bollywood actors who are known to be the coolest dads of Bollywood. Take a look at these cool father figures who are inspirational.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor is a doting father to three children. He has often said that he likes to spend time with his kids.

Shahid Kapoor

The doting dad to Misha and Zain has been one of the fittest stars and is known to be a great person in real too.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor is a father to Varushka and Virajveer. His toned body, and washboard abs make him a real-life 'Action Hero'.

Ranbir Kapoor

The newest dad in the block is Ranbir who is known for his chocolate boy looks. Raha is a lucky daughter to have a cute dad.

Aayush Sharma

The young man is the father to Ahil and Ayat. The good-looking actor is lean, fit and one of the most desirable men.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor is a dapper father to Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. He always goes on dates with his babies.

Anil Kapoor

He is a cool father to Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor and is the coolest father-in-law too.

Amitabh Bachchan

He is the coolest daddy and shares a great bond with his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

Abhishek Bachchan

He is a doting and overprotective dad to Aaradhya. He often protects her from the media glare.

Kunal Kemmu

The actor has the name of his daughter Inaya on his body and often shares his happy moments with her on social media.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor who is known as the Greek God of Bollywood is the dapper father because of his handsome looks and body.

