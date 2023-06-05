Top 10 300+ and 200+ crore grossing Hindi films to watch on Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Prabhas' Baahubali 2: watch these blockbuster films on OTT that made 200 to 300 crore plus at the box office.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Pathaan Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is the highest-grossing film, with over 1000 crore across the globe.

Tiger Zinda Hai Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai roared at the box office with a 564.2 crore collection.

Sanju Disney Plus Hotstar

Sanju was Sanjay Dutt's biopic helmed by Rajkummar Hirani, and it raked in 586 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Disney Plus Hotstar

Barjangi Bhaijam made a 918.18 crore collection at the box office.

Chennai Express Eros Now

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film earned 395 crore during its full run.

Baahubali 2 Disney Plus Hotstar

Baahubali 2 is the most anticipated film, and it earned around Rs. 1700 crore plus at the box office.

War Amazon Prime Video

War was a massive hit with 317.91 crore, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shoff in the leads.

Padmavat Amazon Prime Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat raked in $585 million at the box office.

Tanhaji Disney Plus Hotstar

Tanaji was a brilliant film, and it made 279 crore at the box office, starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

PK, Sony Liv

Aamir Khan's PK worldwide collection is 340.8 crore reportedly.

