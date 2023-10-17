Top 10 69th National Award winning films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's where you can watch 69th National Award winning films online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan’s Rocketry won Best Feature Film and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

RRR

Best Popular film RRR is now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Sardar Udham

Best Hindi Film Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Kashmir Files

Best Film on National Integration directed by Vivek Agnihotri is available on Zee 5.

Chello Show

Best Gujarati Film The Last Show is available on Netflix.

777 Charlie

Best Kannada film 777 Charlie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Uppena

Best Telugu film Uppena starring Vijay Sethupathi is available on Netflix.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa received various 69th National Awards. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi received best actor awards for Mimi, streaming on Netflix.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s film received various 69th National Awards. Streaming on Netflix.

