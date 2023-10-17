Top 10 69th National Award winning films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here's where you can watch 69th National Award winning films online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
R Madhavan's Rocketry won Best Feature Film and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Best Popular film RRR is now streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Best Hindi Film Sardar Udham is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Best Film on National Integration directed by Vivek Agnihotri is available on Zee 5.
Best Gujarati Film The Last Show is available on Netflix.
Best Kannada film 777 Charlie can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Best Telugu film Uppena starring Vijay Sethupathi is available on Netflix.
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa received various 69th National Awards. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi received best actor awards for Mimi, streaming on Netflix.
Alia Bhatt's film received various 69th National Awards. Streaming on Netflix.
