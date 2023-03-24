Top 10 A rated Hindi movies and series streaming on Netflix, MX Player, Hotstar and more

There are many shows and series on OTT platforms which are all things spicy and totally deserve your attention. Here, have a look at the same right here.

Lust Stories-Netflix

It showcases four stories where the trouble is in marriages, relationships and sexual incompatibility also exists.

Hunterrr-Netflix

Mandar is a self-described sex addict. He does not have any emotion of love. He changes when he decides to marry Tripti.

Ragini MMS Returns-MX Player

This is one of the sexiest web series on MX Player. It is a spin-off of the Ragini MMS franchise titled Returns.

Ratri Ke Yatri 2-MX Player

Watch this thought-provoking story which revolves around a red light area.

Is Love Enough? Sir- Netflix

A young lady begins her work as a maid for a rich family. They fall in love but realise they cannot be together.

Out Of Love Season 2- Disney +Hotstar

This hot web series has a lot of suspense and drama.

The Empire

Watch the tale of Mughal emperor Babe which is thrilling and exciting at the same.

Escape Live

This show is all things exciting as it has a lot of twists and turns which will hook you to the seat.

Haseen Dilruba

Watch this intriguing tale of marriage when a woman is accused of killing her husband.

B.A. Pass 2- Netflix

A young lady is forced to get married. She escapes the same and understands the realities of life in Mumbai.

