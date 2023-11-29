Top 10 action movies of the 90s starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and more to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Khalnayak (Prime Video) - Starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, known for its powerful storyline and action sequences.
Karan Arjun (Zee5) - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan play brothers seeking revenge in this action drama.
Vishwatma (Prime Video) - An action film featuring Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, and Chunky Pandey.
Soldier (Prime Video) - Bobby Deol stars in this high-intensity action film.
Ghayal (Zee 5) - Starring Sunny Deol, it's a tale of revenge and justice.
Suhaag (Zee5) - Featuring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, known for its action and camaraderie between the lead actors.
Baazigar (Prime Video) - A thriller with Shah Rukh Khan showcasing action and suspense.
Jigar (Zee5) - Ajay Devgn stars in this action-packed movie known for its thrilling sequences.
Khiladi (Prime Video) - Akshay Kumar's action-packed film that marked the beginning of the Khiladi series.
Mohra (Prime Video) - Featuring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, known for its action-packed sequences.
