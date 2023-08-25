Top 10 action-packed films to watch on OTT for a Gadar-full weekend

Pathaan to Gadar the best of action movies to watch for an entertaining weekend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now that Allu Arjun has won National Award, it's time to revisit the action-packed drama. Pushpa: The Rise is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Missing Yash onscreen? Watch KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film streaming free on JioCinema has Shahid Kapoor in his most fierce avatar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Malhotra won hearts with his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in this one. The film on Amazon Prime Video will leave you emotional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is available on JioCinema and is must-watch for all action lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar as a cop in this high-octane actioner is the perfect dose of entertainment. Watch on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in his first action avatar alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is for all Rajinikanth lovers. The movie is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Ajith Kumar as Dark Devil has entertainment written all over it. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cheer for woman power with this Rani Mukerji starrer on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not the least, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is a must-watch for all the nostalgia. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!