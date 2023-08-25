Top 10 action-packed films to watch on OTT for a Gadar-full weekend

Pathaan to Gadar the best of action movies to watch for an entertaining weekend.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Pushpa

Now that Allu Arjun has won National Award, it's time to revisit the action-packed drama. Pushpa: The Rise is on Amazon Prime Video.

KGF 2

Missing Yash onscreen? Watch KGF 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Blood Daddy

The film streaming free on JioCinema has Shahid Kapoor in his most fierce avatar.

Shershaah

Siddharth Malhotra won hearts with his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in this one. The film on Amazon Prime Video will leave you emotional.

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is available on JioCinema and is must-watch for all action lovers.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar as a cop in this high-octane actioner is the perfect dose of entertainment. Watch on Netflix.

An Action Hero

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in his first action avatar alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is on Netflix.

Annaatthe

This one is for all Rajinikanth lovers. The movie is on Netflix.

Thunivu

The film starring Ajith Kumar as Dark Devil has entertainment written all over it. It is on Netflix.

Mardaani

Cheer for woman power with this Rani Mukerji starrer on Amazon Prime Video.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Last but not the least, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film is a must-watch for all the nostalgia. It is on Zee5.

