Top 10 action packed Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and more OTT that are not for the faint hearted
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Vagabond, which has an incredible IMDb rating of 8.1/10, is among the top action K-dramas available on Netflix.
Fantastic K-drama Kingdom is set in the Joseon Dynasty and revolves around Ju Ji-hoon's character, as he looks into a mystery sickness that causes people to become flesh-eating zombies.
Memories of the Alhambra shines in every way, whether we discuss the remarkable plot or the original idea.
With an IMDb rating of 8.3 out of 10, Arthdal Chronicles is a highly recommended show to binge watch!
The plot of Extracurricular follows Ji-soo, a high school student played by Kim Dong-hee, as she becomes embroiled in a risky criminal underworld in order to make ends meet.
In the South Korean crime thriller Signal, two detectives from separate eras converse with one another via an enigmatic radio signal.
Tunnel show is among the best thrillers produced by the Korean entertainment industry, earning an incredible 8.3/10 rating.
Voice, a South Korean crime thriller centers on a group of emergency call center employees as they try to apprehend a serial killer with the aid of a voice profiler.
The gripping thriller Bad Guys centers on a group of crooks who are chosen by the authorities to apprehend other crooks.
You should stop wasting time and binge-watch Healer, an incredible K-drama, if you haven't already.
