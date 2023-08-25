Top 10 action thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Pathaan to Asuran These action thrillers on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Pathaan

The action sequences by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will leave your mind blown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bholaa

Ajay Devgn's directorial venture is high on action and thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda

Samantha starrer is about a woman in desperate need of money who agrees to be a surrogate mother, only to find herself trapped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action thriller is our only solace before Tiger 3 hits screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan

Watch this period drama that uncovers the story of love, hate and power of the Chola dynasty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer has all the thrills to keep you entertained.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

KGF 1 and KGF 2 starring Yash guarantee a thrilling time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran

The Tamil-language film is one of the highly credited ones and has Dhanush in the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigil

Thalapathy Vijay's sports action thriller Bigil is also on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dunkirk

Looking for something from Hollywood, Dunkirk will not let you down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Wick: Chapter 4

The latest release starring Keanu Reeves is a neo-noir action thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skyfall

It is the 23rd film in the James Bond series. Has Daniel Craig playing the lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 lesser-known siblings of South Indian stars

 

 Find Out More