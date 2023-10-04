Top 10 action web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that guarantee thrill

Rana Naidu and more action-packed web series that audiences loved to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023
Starring Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Ventakesh, the series is dark, edgy and full of action scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav are a part of this exciting crime drama about opium mafias.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is an espionage thriller with Kay Kay Menon leading a task force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest action web series that has got everyone hooked is Bambai Meri Jaan. It will take you back to post-Independence Mumbai era.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series revolves around the life of a gangster who turns into a politician. Of course, there is maar-dhaad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, the web series has lots of thrill. The chase sequences will leave you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is a must watch for Manoj Bajpayee's stellar performance as a spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer is all about mafias and hunger for power.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is about NSG commandos saving people stuck in a temple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime series is highly rated by the audience and it is a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a crime thriller with powerful action scenes. It stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kemmu plays a daring cop who is quite capable of solving the most twisted criminal cases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
