Top 10 action web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more that guarantee thrill

Rana Naidu and more action-packed web series that audiences loved to watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 04, 2023

Rana Naidu on Netflix

Starring Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Ventakesh, the series is dark, edgy and full of action scenes.

Guns and Gulaabs on Netflix

Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav are a part of this exciting crime drama about opium mafias.

Special Ops on Disney+Hotstar

It is an espionage thriller with Kay Kay Menon leading a task force.

Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video

The latest action web series that has got everyone hooked is Bambai Meri Jaan. It will take you back to post-Independence Mumbai era.

Rangbaaz on Zee5

The web series revolves around the life of a gangster who turns into a politician. Of course, there is maar-dhaad.

Farzi on Prime Video

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, the web series has lots of thrill. The chase sequences will leave you hooked.

The Family Man on Prime Video

The show is a must watch for Manoj Bajpayee's stellar performance as a spy.

Mirzapur on Prime Video

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal starrer is all about mafias and hunger for power.

State of Siege on Zee5

The show is about NSG commandos saving people stuck in a temple.

Bhaukaal on MX Player

The crime series is highly rated by the audience and it is a must watch.

The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar

It is a crime thriller with powerful action scenes. It stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Abhay on Zee5

Kunal Kemmu plays a daring cop who is quite capable of solving the most twisted criminal cases.

