Top 10 actor-director duos of Indian Cinema that guarantee a blockbuster

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are known for their action-packed entertainers filled with high-octane sequences and humor, such as the Golmaal series and Singham.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are known for successful collaborations in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, combining romance and family drama.

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas created epic cinematic experiences like the Baahubali series, known for their grandeur and visual spectacle.

Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt’s collaborations in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai were both critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

Yash and Prashanth Neel collaborated on the KGF series, setting a new standard in Kannada cinema for gritty storytelling and mass appeal.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s collaborations resulted in family-centric, heartwarming films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor are known for their work in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra.

Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan created socially relevant and entertaining movies like 3 Idiots and PK, known for their impactful storytelling.

Mani Ratnam and Madhavan collaborated on films like Alaipayuthey and Guru, showcasing layered narratives and strong performances.

Vikram and Shankar’s collaborations in movies like Anniyan and I showcased visually stunning narratives with social messages.

