Top 10 actors and actresses launched by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Banner
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Yash Raj Films has been introducing new talent since 1985.
Here's the list of Bollywood stars who were launched by director and producer Aditya Chopra.
Anushka Sharma was seen in Aditya Chopra's 2008 directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, next to Shah Rukh Khan.
Ranveer Singh did his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat.
Parineeti Chopra was PR consultant with YRF films before she was spotted and cast in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.
Vaani Kapoor played a supporting role in Shudh Desi Romance.
Bhumi Pednekar's debut was with a YEF film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.
Shamita Shetty was introduced by Aditya Chopra in Mohabbatien.
Kim Sharma was introduced by Aditya Chopra in Mohabbatien.
Aditya Chopra even launched his brother Uday Chopra in Mohabbatein.
Mandira Bedi played a supporting role in Aditya Chopra's iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Arjun Kapoor was selected for the role of Parma by Aditya Chopra for Ishaqzaade.
