Top 10 actors who had flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

Success didn't come easy to many actors having a filmy background. But call it lady luck or hard work, these actors kept going and carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Ranbir's first film was Saawariya which was a haze but Bachna Ae Haseeno was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha's Teen Patti went in drains, but she returned in Aashiqui 2 and swept our hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Boom, her second Hindi film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya resurrected her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She debuted with Refugee, but Asoka followed as did Kareena's evolution as a performer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From being a serial kisser to delivering heartfelt performances in The Dirty Picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B's 11 movies got flopped but he made a comeback with Saat Hindustani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saawariya was a total haze but, Raanjhanaa and Khoobsurat gave her some footing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Failed debut in London Dreams but he was also the perfect friend material in YJHD.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She revamped her career by some blockbuster films like Ghar, Khoobsoorat and Silsila.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's first film was Biwi Ho To Aisi but first solo blockbuster was Maine Pyar Kiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com