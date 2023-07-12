Top 10 actors who had flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

Success didn't come easy to many actors having a filmy background. But call it lady luck or hard work, these actors kept going and carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's first film was Saawariya which was a haze but Bachna Ae Haseeno was a hit.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Teen Patti went in drains, but she returned in Aashiqui 2 and swept our hearts.

Katrina Kaif

After Boom, her second Hindi film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya resurrected her career.

Kareena Kapoor

She debuted with Refugee, but Asoka followed as did Kareena's evolution as a performer.

Emraan hashmi

From being a serial kisser to delivering heartfelt performances in The Dirty Picture.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B's 11 movies got flopped but he made a comeback with Saat Hindustani.

Sonam kapoor

Saawariya was a total haze but, Raanjhanaa and Khoobsurat gave her some footing.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Failed debut in London Dreams but he was also the perfect friend material in YJHD.

Rekha

She revamped her career by some blockbuster films like Ghar, Khoobsoorat and Silsila.

Salman Khan

Salman's first film was Biwi Ho To Aisi but first solo blockbuster was Maine Pyar Kiya.

