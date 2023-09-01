Top 10 actors who have starred in the most sensational crime thrillers ever

Vidya Balan, Ajay Devgn and more have excelled in crime thriller genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Vidya Balan's Kahaani is among the best crime thrillers ever made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Singham star's performance in Drishyam and Drishyam 2 was loved by all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Vikram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah grabbed a lot of attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi's performance as Kaleen Bhaiya in crime thriller series Mirzapur was remarkable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His performance in Omkara was too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol as a killer in Gupt was shocking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan proved his mettle with Badlapur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games is among the best crime thriller web series ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun received critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee's act in Gangs of Wasseypur was too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol was a part of Chup: Revenge of the Artist and his performance was commendable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!