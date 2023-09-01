Top 10 actors who have starred in the most sensational crime thrillers ever

Vidya Balan, Ajay Devgn and more have excelled in crime thriller genre.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Kahaani is among the best crime thrillers ever made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

The Singham star's performance in Drishyam and Drishyam 2 was loved by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

In Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Vikram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah grabbed a lot of attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's performance as Kaleen Bhaiya in crime thriller series Mirzapur was remarkable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn again

His performance in Omkara was too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Kajol as a killer in Gupt was shocking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan proved his mettle with Badlapur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games is among the best crime thriller web series ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun received critical acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee's act in Gangs of Wasseypur was too good.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol was a part of Chup: Revenge of the Artist and his performance was commendable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan Mania: Shah Rukh Khan film facing hate from certain Bollywood camp?

 

 Find Out More