Top 10 actors who portrayed real-life inspired characters in movies and web series
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Karishma Tanna's performance in Scoop is inspired by real events from Jigna Vora's life.
Huma Qureshi's role in Tarla is a real-life story of chef Tarla Dalal.
Ishaan Khatter's played the role of former Indian soldier Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Pippa.
Manoj Bajpayee's role in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is inspired by the renowned lawyer PC Solanki.
Sushmita Sen's role in Taali is inspired from transgender rights campaigner Gauri Sawant.
In Scam 2003, Gagan Dev Rair essays the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, the India's stamp paper scam.
Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and her husband.
Vicky Kaushal played the role of the first Indian Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur.
Kritika Kamra played the role of Habiba Qadri in Bambai Meri Jaan inspired by Haseena Parkar.
Saiyami Kher's role as a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer is inspired from Karoli Takacs, the Hungarian one-armed shooter.
