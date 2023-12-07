Top 10 Actors who portrayed real-life or real-life-inspired characters in movies, web series in 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Saiyami Kher's role as a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer draws inspiration from Karoli Takacs, the Hungarian one-armed shooter who secured two Olympic medals.
Vicky Kaushal essays the role of the first Indian Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in Sam Bahadur.
Kritika Kamra portrays Habiba Qadri in Bambai Meri Jaan, inspired by Mumbai's female don, Haseena Parkar.
Rani Mukerji delivers a powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, depicting the real-life struggle of Sagarika Chakraborty and her husband.
Karishma Tanna's performance in Scoop is inspired by real events and Jigna Vora's memoir.
In Scam 2003, Gagan Dev Rair essays the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind India's stamp paper scam.
Sushmita Sen portrays transgender rights campaigner Gauri Sawant in Taali.
Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal in Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is inspired by the renowned lawyer PC Solanki.
Huma Qureshi's role in Tarla brings the real-life story of chef Tarla Dalal to the forefront.
Ishaan Khatter's depiction of former Indian soldier Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Pippa resonates as a journey of righteousness.
