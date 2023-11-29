Top 10 actress who made it to the top without any connections in industry
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023
Katrina Kaif entered the industry the hard way with her movie Boom which she regrets doing to this day. She has since then flourished into the finest actress.
Radhika Apte started her career with theatre and then evolved from there. She is well known for her choice of films as they always offer something different.
Vidya Balan didn’t have a smooth start to her career and her debut didn’t come easily, her first movie was Parineeta which was years after her show Hum Paanch.
Kangana Ranaut is well known for controversies and her acting prowess. She debuted with Gangster and won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.
Priyanka Chopra's rise to stardom is one that inspires many. After winning the Miss World Title in 2000, her Bollywood career kickstarted.
Deepika Padukone started her career as a model and then worked her way to the top. Her first movie was Om Shanti Om alongside SRK.
Another actor who made her debut alongside SRK was, Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She originally comes from an army background.
The Miss World 1994 winner Aishwarya Rai also had to work her way to the top as she first entered the modelling industry and featured in some advertisements too.
Shilpa Shetty made her debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 1993 in Baazigar despite having no connections to the industry.
Disha Patani also had no connections whatsoever in the industry and had to fight for her spot.
