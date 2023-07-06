Top 10 actresses who became national crushes due to OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala won hearts with the Night Manager.
Raashii Khanna left an impression with Farzi.
Yami Gautam stunned all with her performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.
Rasika Dugal gave a great performance in Mirzapur.
Tripti Dimri's performance in Qala was phenomenal.
Shreya Dhanwanthary's performance in The Family Man was too good.
Esha Gupta's performance in Aashram 3 was phenomenal.
Isha Talwar p;ayed the fearless girl in Mirzapur.
Radhika Apte took the screen in Sacred Games.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Family Man 2 played Raaji.
