Top 10 actresses who can carry forward the legacy of Dream Girl Hema Malini

Bollywood actresses who have the potential to be the next Dream Girl of Bollywood.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Hema Malini - Dream Girl of Bollywood

Hema Malini earned the title Dream Girl of Bollywood due to her exquisite beauty, graceful dancing, and versatile acting skills, which charmed audiences and filmmakers alike during her career.

Bollywood actresses who can be the next Dream Girl

Carrying forward the legacy of a Bollywood icon like Hema Malini is no small feat, but these ten talented actresses have the potential to uphold her legacy.

Deepika Padukone

Known for her elegance and versatility, Deepika has the charisma and acting skills to embody Hema Malini's grace.

Priyanka Chopra

A global icon, Priyanka's achievements and acting talent parallel Hema's accomplishments in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A former Miss World, Aishwarya combines beauty and acting talent, just like the Dream Girl herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With her regal poise and acting prowess, Kareena is a natural choice for roles reminiscent of Hema Malini's.

Madhuri Dixit

An industry veteran, Madhuri embodies elegance and has a strong fan base reminiscent of Hema Malini's.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka's charm and on-screen presence resonate with Hema's persona, and she can capture the grace associated with the Dream Girl.

Sara Ali Khan

A young and promising talent, Sara has the potential to carry forward the legacy with her fresh appeal.

Shraddha Kapoor

Known for her girl-next-door image and acting skills, Shraddha could take on roles that Hema Malini made iconic.

Alia Bhatt

Alia's versatile acting skills make her a strong candidate for diverse roles, including those associated with Hema Malini.

Kriti Sanon

A rising star with striking looks and promising acting abilities, Kriti has the potential to carry forward Hema Malini's legacy.

