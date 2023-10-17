Top 10 actresses who can carry forward the legacy of Dream Girl Hema Malini

Bollywood actresses who have the potential to be the next Dream Girl of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Hema Malini earned the title Dream Girl of Bollywood due to her exquisite beauty, graceful dancing, and versatile acting skills, which charmed audiences and filmmakers alike during her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Carrying forward the legacy of a Bollywood icon like Hema Malini is no small feat, but these ten talented actresses have the potential to uphold her legacy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her elegance and versatility, Deepika has the charisma and acting skills to embody Hema Malini's grace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A global icon, Priyanka's achievements and acting talent parallel Hema's accomplishments in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A former Miss World, Aishwarya combines beauty and acting talent, just like the Dream Girl herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With her regal poise and acting prowess, Kareena is a natural choice for roles reminiscent of Hema Malini's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An industry veteran, Madhuri embodies elegance and has a strong fan base reminiscent of Hema Malini's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka's charm and on-screen presence resonate with Hema's persona, and she can capture the grace associated with the Dream Girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young and promising talent, Sara has the potential to carry forward the legacy with her fresh appeal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her girl-next-door image and acting skills, Shraddha could take on roles that Hema Malini made iconic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's versatile acting skills make her a strong candidate for diverse roles, including those associated with Hema Malini.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A rising star with striking looks and promising acting abilities, Kriti has the potential to carry forward Hema Malini's legacy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
