Top 10 actresses who fell in love with their directors

Here are some popular pairs of actresses and directors who started dating after working together

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl met on the sets of their film Naaraaz and later got married in 2002.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap

The two got married after first meeting on sets of Dev D but later parted ways.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married after working on several films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udita Goswami and Mohit Suri

The duo started dating after they first met on the sets of Paap

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarika and Kamal Haasan

Actress Sarika married renowned filmmaker Kamal Haasan breaking societal rules but later the couple divorced.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Shivan were in a relationship since they worked together on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sridevi started living with Boney who was already married to Mona. After some time they tied the knot

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepti Naval and Prakash Jha

Deepti and Prakash met on the sets of Hip Hip Hurray and started going around

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt

Soni Razdan married film director Mahesh Bhatt after he changed his religion to Islam

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhee and Gulzar

Acclaimed stress Rakhee married Veteran lyricist, poet, and director Gulzar in 1973.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nayanthara inspired top 10 sarees

 

 Find Out More