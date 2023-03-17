Top 10 actresses who fell in love with their directors

Here are some popular pairs of actresses and directors who started dating after working togetherSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2023
Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl met on the sets of their film Naaraaz and later got married in 2002.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two got married after first meeting on sets of Dev D but later parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra got married after working on several films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo started dating after they first met on the sets of PaapSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Sarika married renowned filmmaker Kamal Haasan breaking societal rules but later the couple divorced.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara and Shivan were in a relationship since they worked together on Naanum Rowdy DhaanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actress Sridevi started living with Boney who was already married to Mona. After some time they tied the knotSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepti and Prakash met on the sets of Hip Hip Hurray and started going aroundSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan married film director Mahesh Bhatt after he changed his religion to IslamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Acclaimed stress Rakhee married Veteran lyricist, poet, and director Gulzar in 1973.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
