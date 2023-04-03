Top 10 actresses who found love outside the film and TV industry

A list of Bollywood actresses who didn’t marry any movie celebrity

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

90s heartthrob actress Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriram Nene

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla also found love outside the film industry. She married to businessman Jay Mehta

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty got into the wedlock with businessman Raj Kundra

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja

Esha Deol

Daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani also married outside the glamorous industry to businessman Sohael Kathuriya

Asin

Asin is now settled in America after marrying businessman Rahul Sharm

Kajal Aggarwal

The actress got married to a businessman Gautam Kitchlu

Isha Kopikar

Isha Kopikar is also married to a businessman. She tired knot with Rohit Narang

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia also found love outside the industry. She married to Farhan Azmi

