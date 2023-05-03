Top 10 actresses who played sex workers on screen to highlight the plight of women in flesh trade

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan played Rosy a prostitute in the psychological supernatural thriller Talaash.

Tabu essayed Mumtaz a sex worker in Chandni bar. She has to sell herself to feed her family.

Rani Mukerji essayed a high-end escort in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag who goes to Mumbai to find work.

Preity Zinta played a modest sex worker turned into a well-groomed lady. She plays a surrogate mom role as well.

Kalki Koechlin essayed a highly paid sex worker Chandramukhi in Dev D.

Manisha Koirala in Market plays the role of a sex worker.

Neha Dhupia in Julie is a heart broken girl who chooses sex as a career.

Kangana Ranaut in Rajjo essayed a sex worker staying in Mumbai.

Bipasha Basu played a prostitute in No Entry. She had to do steamy scenes.

Huma Qureshi in Badlapur played the role of a sex worker who helps Varun Dhawan reach his wife's murderer.

