Top 10 actresses who played sex workers on screen to highlight the plight of women in flesh trade
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan played Rosy a prostitute in the psychological supernatural thriller Talaash.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu essayed Mumtaz a sex worker in Chandni bar. She has to sell herself to feed her family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji essayed a high-end escort in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag who goes to Mumbai to find work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta played a modest sex worker turned into a well-groomed lady. She plays a surrogate mom role as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki Koechlin essayed a highly paid sex worker Chandramukhi in Dev D.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Koirala in Market plays the role of a sex worker.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia in Julie is a heart broken girl who chooses sex as a career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut in Rajjo essayed a sex worker staying in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu played a prostitute in No Entry. She had to do steamy scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi in Badlapur played the role of a sex worker who helps Varun Dhawan reach his wife's murderer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Backstreet Boys concert in India: Top 10 hits we want the boys to belt out
Find Out More