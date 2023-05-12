TOP 10 Actresses who went viral for temple visits

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2023

Preity Zinta visited the Hateshwari Temple in Hatkoti near Shimla. She shared a lovely video of the trip

Janhvi Kapoor and alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were clicked at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Sara Ali Khan visits the Kedarnath Temple often. It has special significance for her

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's Siddhi Vinayak Temple was the first one for the baby

Rupali Ganguly is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. She visits Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain often

Kangana Ranaut prayed at the Ambika Mata Temple in Jagat which is near Udaipur. She is her family deity

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra did Tantrik puja at Baglamukhi Temple to ward off the evil eye. The pics went viral

Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya is a believer of Maa Sharda. She visited the famous Maihar Temple

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone prayed at Siddhi Vinayak after their 2018 wedding in Italy. She is a great believer in Bappa

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar offered prayers at the famous Baglamukhi Temple of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the Shaktipeeths of India

