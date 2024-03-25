Top 10 addictive Turkish Dramas on YouTube to watch for free
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2024
Ada Masali or Be My Sunshine stars Ayca Aysin Turan and Alp Navruz. Haziran and Poyraz are two contrasting personalities who meet on an Island. They fall in love despite their clashing views.
Menajerimi Ara or Call My Manager revolves around four managers and their assistants working at a talent management agency.
Yalı Çapkını or Golden Boy is an ongoing drama. The Turkish series is currently in its second season. The twisted story will keep you hooked.
Fazilet Hanım ve Kızları or Mrs Fazilet and Her Daughters talks about a woman who wants to lead a luxurious life. There's romance and more twists and turns in the story.
The love triangle will leave you confused and how! It stars Çağlar Ertuğrul, Deniz Baysal and Alp Navruz to name a few.
Güneşin Kızları or Sunshine Girls is on YouTube as Sunehri Titliyan. This series will keep you hooked and how! It's fast paced and full of twists and turns.
The story revolves around four couples. The young generation's love stories will make you fall in love.
Bay Yanlis or Mr Wrong follows Özgür and Ezgi. Özgür decides to help Ezgi win a man's heart and settle down. Sparks fly.
Ateşböceği or Firelfy is a romance drama about Baris and Asli. Baris' brother causes a tragedy in Asli's family. He wants to make amends but without getting caught.
Things take a complicated turn when Baris falls in love with Asli and cannot lie anymore. Will it drift them apart? The chemistry between Seçkin Özdemir and Nilay Deniz is awesome.
Dolunay or Full Moon talks revolve around Ferit and Nazli. Ferit is rich and powerful and Nazli is a bright girl full of life. The series is quite popular.
Kiralik Ask or Love For Rent is a love story of Defne and Omer. A rich businessman and a waitress. The class divide is huge, how will they overcome it?
Baht Oyunu or Twist of Fate stars Cemre Baysel as Ada Tözün and Aytaç Şaşmaz as Bora Doğrusöz. Their quirky love story but sizzling chemistry is a winner.
