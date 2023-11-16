Top 10 Aditya Roy Kapur performances prove that he is an underrated star

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023

Gumraah - Aditya Roy Kapur proved his mettle playing a dual role in this crime thriller.

Ludo - Kapur’s portrayal of a sensitive and endearing character, left a lasting impact with his authentic performance.

Malang - Aditya's compelling depiction of a character layered with shades of darkness and vengeance received acclaim.

Rashtra Kavach Om - The actor plays a para commando struggling wit amnesia in this action thriller.

Aashiqui 2 - His emotionally charged portrayal as a troubled musician struck a chord with audiences.

Kalank - Despite the film's reception, his role as Dev Chaudhry showcased his ability to handle complex characters.

Ok Jaanu - His portrayal of a carefree young man navigating modern relationships displayed his versatility.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - His charismatic role as Avi showcased his ability to shine in ensemble casts.

Guzaarish - Aditya held his ground in Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer.

Fitoor - Despite the film's reception, his nuanced performance as Noor demonstrated depth and intensity.

