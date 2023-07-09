Top 10 adorable South Indian onscreen couples

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s onscreen chemistry is a hit.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are considered blockbuster jodi in South cinema.

Dulqueer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur paired just for Sita Ramam but they chemistry won hearts.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved onscreen couples.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's pairing is most loved after Baahubali.

Naga Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal are really a nice couple to watch.

Dulqueer Salmaan and Nithya Menen makes a cute pair.

Trisha Krishnan shares a great chemistry with Ajith Kumar as well.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are the cutest and they even married.

Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian have a great onscreen chemistry.

