Top 10 adventure thrillers to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Ram Setu on Amazon Prime Video explores the myth or reality about ram setu aka Adams Bridge.
Junglee on Disney+ Hotstar is an action adventure movie starring Vidyut Jammwal.
Shamshera is a period drama adventure thriller starring Ranbir Kapoor. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Karthikeya 2 is about a man who must regain a mythological treasure to clear his name. Watch on Zee 5.
Naksha on Amazon Prime Video unlocks mysteries of a map lost by an archeologist.
Arjun: The Warrior Prince on Disney+ Hotstar is about a protagonist Mahabharat character.
Baahubali headlined by Prabhas is streaming on Netflix.
Blue on Amazon Prime Video is about a group of three guys dive deep to find treasure of a shrunken ship.
Sniff on Jio Cinema is about a young boy becoming a victim of a laboratory accident.
Mohenj Daro starring Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde is streaming on Netflix.
