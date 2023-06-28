Top 10 adventure thrillers to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Ram Setu on Amazon Prime Video explores the myth or reality about ram setu aka Adams Bridge.

Junglee on Disney+ Hotstar is an action adventure movie starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Shamshera is a period drama adventure thriller starring Ranbir Kapoor. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Karthikeya 2 is about a man who must regain a mythological treasure to clear his name. Watch on Zee 5.

Naksha on Amazon Prime Video unlocks mysteries of a map lost by an archeologist.

Arjun: The Warrior Prince on Disney+ Hotstar is about a protagonist Mahabharat character.

Baahubali headlined by Prabhas is streaming on Netflix.

Blue on Amazon Prime Video is about a group of three guys dive deep to find treasure of a shrunken ship.

Sniff on Jio Cinema is about a young boy becoming a victim of a laboratory accident.

Mohenj Daro starring Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde is streaming on Netflix.

