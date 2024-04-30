Top 10 ageless Bollywood beauties to take fashion lessons from
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 30, 2024
Rekha is a style diva and slays with her million-dollar smile.
Madhuri Dixit is the dhak dhak girl.
Neetu Kapoor looks elegant in every frame.
Neena Gupta is a class apart!
Sharmila Tagore is the OG fashionista.
Karisma Kapoor is the eternal style diva.
Raveena Tandon can give any actress a run for their money.
Zeenat Aman is a 70's superstar who is a style icon.
Kajol is blessed with an infectious smile.
Neelam is the popular 80's star.
