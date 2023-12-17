Top 10 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan pictures that prove their love is pure gold

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

There's a lot of chitter chatter around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage. Latest reports suggested that not all is well.

But Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's joint appearance at daughter Aaradhya's annual day shut all rumours.

It was in 2007 that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot.

Since then they have been the power couple of the industry.

This picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya is proof that they share a strong bond.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THIS photoshoot was the most viral one.

Here's an unseen picture from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sangeet ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan gave a hearty performance at Abhishek-Aishwarya's sangeet.

This picture from Abhishek and Aishwarya's Diwali celebrations is the most adorable one.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan giving out all the royal vibes.

The best pictures of Abhishek and Aishwarya are with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

This unseen picture from Happy family's Holi celebrations is definitely pure gold.

