Top 10 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan facts only real film buffs would know

Bollywood's beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unknown secrets will leave you stunned.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first commercial

The actress was in 9th grade when she got her first commercial.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's films

The actress was offered several films before she was crowned Miss World.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to take medicine

Diva wanted to pursue a career in medicine and loved zoology as her subject.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan desires to venture into the direction

The actress eagerly wanted to venture into a direction someday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Cannes Film Festival

She was the first Indian actress to be on the Cannes Film Festival jury.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's nickname

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been given a cute nickname by her family - Gullu maami.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves aromatherapy

Actress confessed that she loves aromatherapy.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a non-fussy eater

The actress is not a fan of dieting and cannot exercise with any discipline.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fairytale love story

The actress received a dreamy proposal from husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beauty

The actress has a flower named after her in the famous Keukenhof garden in the Netherlands.

