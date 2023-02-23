Top 10 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan facts only real film buffs would know

Bollywood's beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unknown secrets will leave you stunned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023
The actress was in 9th grade when she got her first commercial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was offered several films before she was crowned Miss World.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diva wanted to pursue a career in medicine and loved zoology as her subject.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress eagerly wanted to venture into a direction someday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was the first Indian actress to be on the Cannes Film Festival jury.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been given a cute nickname by her family - Gullu maami.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress confessed that she loves aromatherapy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is not a fan of dieting and cannot exercise with any discipline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress received a dreamy proposal from husband Abhishek Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has a flower named after her in the famous Keukenhof garden in the Netherlands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
