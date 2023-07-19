Top 10 all time best South Indian movies to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is must watch cat and mouse chase between Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Ustad Hotel on Disney+ Hotstar shows a beautiful bond of a boy with his grandfather.

96 is a heartwarming love story of two school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years.

Baahubali film series on Netflix is a must watch magnum opus by SS Rajamouli.

Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar is a tale of cousins that will give you nostalgia.

Sivaji The Boss on Netflix is iconic movie of megastar Rajinikanth.

Asuran on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping action drama starring Dhanush.

Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar is an interesting engaging suspense thriller.

Rangasthalam on Disney+ Hotstar is an all time best South Indian movie.

C/o Kancharapalem on Netflix is a masterpiece in Indian cinema.

