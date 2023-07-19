Top 10 all time best South Indian movies to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is must watch cat and mouse chase between Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.
Ustad Hotel on Disney+ Hotstar shows a beautiful bond of a boy with his grandfather.
96 is a heartwarming love story of two school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years.
Baahubali film series on Netflix is a must watch magnum opus by SS Rajamouli.
Bangalore Days on Disney+ Hotstar is a tale of cousins that will give you nostalgia.
Sivaji The Boss on Netflix is iconic movie of megastar Rajinikanth.
Asuran on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping action drama starring Dhanush.
Drishyam on Disney+ Hotstar is an interesting engaging suspense thriller.
Rangasthalam on Disney+ Hotstar is an all time best South Indian movie.
C/o Kancharapalem on Netflix is a masterpiece in Indian cinema.
