Top 10 all time highest grossing Indian crime thrillers

Here is a list of highest grossing crime thriller movies after inflation adjustedSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Dhrisyam 2’s net gross is Rs 233.52 crSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Darr starring Shah Rukh Khan has an adjusted nett gross of Rs 191.43 crSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Agni Sakshi is also in the top list with an adjusted nett gross of Rs 189.17 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is classic crime thriller and its nett gross after adjusted inflation is Rs 168.16 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain’s nett gross is Rs 108.08 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash is a suspense crime thriller with an adjusted nett gross of Rs 105.26 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajnabee starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol has nett gross of Rs 103.10 crore after inflation adjusted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humraaz adjusted nett gross is Rs 87.78 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badla starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan has a nett gross of Rs 87.57 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil has a nett gross of Rs 87.55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
