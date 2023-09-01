Top 10 all time highest grossing Indian crime thrillers

Here is a list of highest grossing crime thriller movies after inflation adjusted

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Dhrisyam 2

Dhrisyam 2’s net gross is Rs 233.52 cr

Darr

Darr starring Shah Rukh Khan has an adjusted nett gross of Rs 191.43 cr

Agni Sakshi

Agni Sakshi is also in the top list with an adjusted nett gross of Rs 189.17 crore.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is classic crime thriller and its nett gross after adjusted inflation is Rs 168.16 crore.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain’s nett gross is Rs 108.08 crore.

Talaash

Talaash is a suspense crime thriller with an adjusted nett gross of Rs 105.26 crore.

Ajnabee

Ajnabee starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol has nett gross of Rs 103.10 crore after inflation adjusted.

Humraaz

Humraaz adjusted nett gross is Rs 87.78 crore.

Badla

Badla starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan has a nett gross of Rs 87.57 crore.

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil has a nett gross of Rs 87.55 crore.

