Top 10 all-time most entertaining Tamil movies to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Anbe Sivan on Netflix is about two men stranded at the airport and how they get along is a must-watch story.
Nayakan on Amazon Prime Video is about Kamal Haasan struggling against a corrupt cop.
Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video is a national award-winning film.
Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar is a must Tamil action thriller movie.
96 on Sony Liv is a heartening tale of two college mates who loved each other and reunites a reunion.
Bombay on Disney+ Hotstar is a must-watch heartwarming love story.
Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime video is about a man who goes missing of custody after he is accused of robbery.
Pariyerum Perumal on Amazon Prime Video is about a lower-cast man falling in love with an upper-cast girl.
Asuran on Amazon Prime Video stars Dhanush who kills the dominating authorities of the village for his family’s revenge.
Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a policeman tracking down a psychotic killer
