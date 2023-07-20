Top 10 all-time most entertaining Tamil movies to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar is a must Tamil action thriller movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video is a national award-winning film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayakan on Amazon Prime Video is about Kamal Haasan struggling against a corrupt cop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a policeman tracking down a psychotic killer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombay on Disney+ Hotstar is a must-watch heartwarming love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran on Amazon Prime Video stars Dhanush who kills the dominating authorities of the village for his family’s revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anbe Sivan on Netflix is about two men stranded at the airport and how they get along is a must-watch story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime video is about a man who goes missing of custody after he is accused of robbery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pariyerum Perumal on Amazon Prime Video is about a lower-cast man falling in love with an upper-cast girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

96 on Sony Liv is a heartening tale of two college mates who loved each other and reunites a reunion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 thriller movies and web series to watch on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More