Top 10 amazing Indian movies that deserved to get a sequel but didn't

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

PK left the audience wondering about the protagonist's next adventure.

The zombie comedy Go Goa Gone has room for another installment.

Munna Bhai MBBS could continue to entertain in a new setting.

Andhadhun left the audience hanging in the end. The audience demands a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's film.

Ra.One deserves another superhero sequel.

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar intrigued viewers about the protagonist's journey. A sequel would unfold new story.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - A film about self-discovery and friendship that many wanted to see continued.

Piku can unfold the character's future in the heartwarming sequel.

Queen can continue the story of the lead character’s empowering journey.

Ghajini left viewers wondering about the protagonist's life after the events of the film.

