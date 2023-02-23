Top 10 Amazon Prime Video movies and web series trending in India

Shahid Kapoor's Farzi, Family Man, Panchayat and more movies and web series trending in India to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Panchayat 2 

This series is about an engineering graduate, Abhishek who works for a panchayat.

The Family Man

The story is about a spy who tries to save his country.

Vaarasudu

Varishu has been titled as Vaarasudu in Telugu language.

Young Sheldon Season 6 

The story is about Sheldon Cooper, who is a genius but struggles to fit in his non intellectual family.

Anubhav Singh Bassi: Bas Kar Bassi

The series is about Bassi, a well-known comedian and his dreams, ambitions.

Mirzapur

This action crime thriller is about the mafia boss.

Thankam

This Malayalam-language crime drama film will leave you hooked to the screens.

Varisu

This Tamil-language action drama film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Farzi

This black comedy crime thriller stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

The Night Manager

This British TV series is directed by Susanne Bier.

