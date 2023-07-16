Top 10 Amazon Prime Video Original series to watch this week
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023
The Summer I turned Pretty is created by author Jenny Han, whose novel series the show is based on.
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan gets off the Vodka to a sobering start in its fourth and final season.
Sweet Kaaram Coffee, starring Lakshmi, Madhoo and Santhy, is a feel-good series about travel and self-discovery.
The Horror of Dolores Roach is all about cannibalism.
There are glimmers of excellence in Prime Video's new supernatural thriller Adhura.
Dahaad gets going with a sequence of almost unbearable political plots.
Shahid Kapoor has made his OTT debut with Farzi.
Jubilee is a long series.
The Last Hour should be watched.
There are hundreds of good shows on Prime Video, from original content to classic favorites.
That can make sifting through the platform difficult, especially when you don't quite know what you want to watch.
