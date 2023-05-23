Top 10 Amitabh Bachchan movies that never made it to theaters

Here is a list of Amitabh Bachchan movies that never released in theaters.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's unreleased movies

Here is a list of Big B’s movies that never saw the light of theaters

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alishaan

Alishaan was stopped after a week’s shooting.

Yeh Meri Zindagi

Yeh Meri Zindagi is left to taste the dust on the shelves.

Khuda Gawah

Amitabh Bachchan was to feature as a cowboy in this film.

Apna Paraya

Amitabh Bachchan shot a few scenes with Rekha before the filming was stopped.

Devaa

Subhash Ghai and Amitabh Bachchan's magnum opus never released.

Shoebite

Big B’s Shoebite got shelved before release.

Khabardar

Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s film was left unreleased.

Tiger

The film was named after Big B’s character from Khoon Pasina.

Bandhua

Megastar’s Bandhua never made it to theaters.

Sarfarosh

Big B’s multi starrer never saw the light of theaters.

