Top 10 animated movies for adults on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT platforms

Howl's Moving Castle, Spirited Away and more animated films are on this list. Check it out.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Howl's Moving Castle

The Japanese animated fantasy film is on Netflix. Christian Bale has dubbed for one of the characters for its English version.

Moana

It is one of the most popular animated films available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Disney+ Hotstar film is about Raya setting out on an adventures journey to track down a dragon.

Spirited Away

Available on Netflix, it is a must-watch. It has also won an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature film.

Elemental

The animated movie on Disney+ Hotstar is for all age groups.

Big Hero 6

The film on Disney+ Hotstar is about robot Baymax and his human friend Hiro who seek out to avenge latter's brother's death.

Turning Red

The film that is said to hold 'mature' content is produced by Pixar Animation Studios. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Peter Pan and Wendy

Directed by David Lowery, Peter Pan and Wendy is an entertaining watch for all. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Encanto

It is a musical fantasy film on Disney+ Hotstar.

Luca

The film is a coming-of-age drama and is on Disney+ Hotstar.

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

The movie based on Japanese animated TV series by the same name that aired in 1998 to 1999 is on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wolf House

Available on Amazon Prime Video, the animated movie is a horror tale of a woman who takes refuge in a strange house.

