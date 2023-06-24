Top 10 Animated movies on mythology better than Adipurush for adults and kids to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has faced criticism for poor character portrayal, dialogues, and more.
Check out animated movies on Indian mythology that are better than Adipurush.
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram on the same story line as Adipurush is available for free on Youtube.
Luv and Kush which depicts the story sons of Ram and Sita can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Krishna: The Birth is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ramayana: The Epic is available on Zee5.
Dashavatar based on the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu is streaming on Netflix.
Bal Ganesh based on the life of son of Lord Shiv is on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Legend of Budha is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
2005 film Hanuman is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Ghatothkach is based on the life of the Mahabharata character Bhima son. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Arjun The Warrior Prince is based on the life of Mahabharat character Arjun. It is available on Zee5.
