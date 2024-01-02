Top 10 animated movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Up (2009) is an amazing movie where the characters are floating above the ain forests of Venezuela. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coco (2017) on Disney+ Hotstar is about a boy in the land of dead, wanting to be a musician. He speaks to skeletons.

Inside Out, 2015 is a comedy adventure happening inside the mind of a 11-year-old girl. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Incredibles 2 is a sequel ready film that came in 2018. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pixar’s Toy Story 4, 2019 on Disney+ Hotstar is a progression of the Toy Story franchise's narrative.

Jon Favreau’s 2019 remake of Disney’s The Lion King is a laugh riot on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the story of Simba.

Zootopia, 2016 is a fantasy film on Netflix where predators and prey stay together. It is available on Netflix.

Watch Finding Dory (2016) on Disney+ Hotstar where Dory is on a mission to find her parents but the situation gets trickier.

Moana (2016) on Disney+ Hotstar has quirky characters and the story is from a Polynesian myth. Goddess Te Fiti makes life and the form is on an island.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a new take on the Spiderman hero. Watch it on Netflix.

